ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $8.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADCT opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. The business had revenue of $19.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADC Therapeutics



ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

