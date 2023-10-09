Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 2.78.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 782.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

