Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.7 %

ATGE opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

