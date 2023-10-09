Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.19.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at $164,548,007.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $3,206,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,767,111.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,686,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

