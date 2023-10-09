Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions
About Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Emissions Solutions
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.