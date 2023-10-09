Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vitol Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

