Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 2.04. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $282,692.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $282,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,870,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,026. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,565 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,867,000 after acquiring an additional 187,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,639,000 after acquiring an additional 314,973 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

