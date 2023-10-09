Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 7.7 %

AEZS stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 259.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

