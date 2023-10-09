Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.93.

NYSE:APD opened at $281.06 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.71 and its 200-day moving average is $288.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

