Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Airgain Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,778.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 23,112 shares of company stock worth $97,190 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 872,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Airgain by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 690,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 134,597 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Articles

