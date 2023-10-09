Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.30

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 10279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

