Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Albemarle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albemarle Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $159.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.