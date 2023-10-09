Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.35.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $159.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.54. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

