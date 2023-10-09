Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
