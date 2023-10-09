Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,138 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Oracle stock opened at $110.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.68. The company has a market cap of $303.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

