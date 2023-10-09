Alera Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,323,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $236.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

