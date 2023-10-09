Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.08 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

