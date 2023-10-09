Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Equinix by 20.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

Equinix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $723.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $759.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $749.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

