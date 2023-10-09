Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 540,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,241. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

