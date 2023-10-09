Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVES traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $274.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.