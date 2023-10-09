Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,983 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LOB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.59. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.