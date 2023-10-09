Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises about 1.1% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 475,712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.