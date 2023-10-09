Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,979 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 472,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

