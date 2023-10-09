Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 432,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

