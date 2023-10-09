Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 413.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,029,000,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. 299,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,151. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.63 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

