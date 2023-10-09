ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) PT Lowered to $41.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $49.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALE. Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of ALE traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 20,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth $35,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after purchasing an additional 487,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

