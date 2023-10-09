Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $167.40 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

