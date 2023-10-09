Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ASPS opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In related news, CFO Michelle D. Esterman bought 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,393 shares in the company, valued at $343,414.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $150,001.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle D. Esterman bought 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,393 shares in the company, valued at $343,414.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 83,334 shares of company stock valued at $300,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

