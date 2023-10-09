Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s current price.

MO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.