AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of AMCX opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $510.37 million, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 1.17. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

