Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 35.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.6 %

AEE stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

