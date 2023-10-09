American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 693.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.25 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $12.41 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

