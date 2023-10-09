American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Vanguard

American Vanguard Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.03. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. Analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,856.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,856.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 477.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

(Get Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.