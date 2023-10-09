Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. Ames National has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ames National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 327.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 408,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 88.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 165.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.