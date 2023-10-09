Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

AMKR opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock worth $232,404,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

