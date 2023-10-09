Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,048 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.11. The stock had a trading volume of 900,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.41. General Electric has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.