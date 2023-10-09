Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.56. 987,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,768. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

