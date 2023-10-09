Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.36. 465,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.