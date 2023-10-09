Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.16 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after buying an additional 576,880 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 165,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,099. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

