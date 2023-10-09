Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,632 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 1.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.03.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

BX stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,979. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.03.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

