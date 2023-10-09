Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 679.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.61. 26,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,712. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $140.96.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.42.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

