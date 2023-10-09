Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,263,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,051,000 after buying an additional 812,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,381,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,164,000 after acquiring an additional 215,901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,322,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,359. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $83.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

