Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,282,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

