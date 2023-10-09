Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,860. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

