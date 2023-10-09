Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VUG traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.55. 165,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,432. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $270.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

