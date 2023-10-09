Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,091 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $30,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.52. 55,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,333. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

