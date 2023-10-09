Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHML stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,308. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $742.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

