Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

