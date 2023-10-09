Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 226,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $90.79. 83,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

