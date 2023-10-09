Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 385 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $171.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,665. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

