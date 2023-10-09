Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,726 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 83,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 22,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $378,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 152,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,390.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

